Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing media offices for AP, other outlets

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building.

There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments.

The strike happened hours after another Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children.

Both Israel and the militant group Hamas have pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.