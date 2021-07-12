Watch
Florida resident detained as latest suspect in killing of Haitian president

Matias Delacroix/AP
Soldiers stand guard near the residence of Interim President Claude Joseph in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 11, 2021, four days after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 09:18:00-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The latest suspect detained in Haiti amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption.

Police identified the man Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moïse's alleged killers were protecting him as the supposed president of Haiti.

The head of Haiti’s police accused Sanon of flying into the country on a private jet and working with those who participated in Moïse’s killing, but officers gave no information on the purported masterminds.

The police chief says Haitian authorities obtained the information from interrogations and other parts of the investigation.

The chief said officers found several items at Sanon’s house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars, and correspondence with unidentified people.

Meanwhile, the escalation of gang violence in Haiti threatens to complicate — and be aggravated by — political efforts to recover from last week’s brazen slaying of Moïse.

Haiti’s government is in disarray. There's no parliament, no president, a dispute over who is prime minister, and a weak police force. But the gangs seem more organized and powerful than ever.

Violence is paralyzing the fragile economy, shuttering schools, overwhelming police, and disrupting efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Haitian religious group compared the situation to “a vast desert where wild animals engulf us.” And it added: “We are refugees and exiles in our own country.”

