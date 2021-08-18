Watch
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the UAE, country says

Rahmat Gul /AP
People walk near a mural of President Ashraf Ghani at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Ashraf Ghani
Posted at 7:02 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 10:02:50-04

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that it is hosting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for "humanitarian considerations."

The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country.

It quoted the country’s Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

Ghani was the head of a western-backed government that was toppled by the Taliban over the weekend. He fled the country on Sunday as Taliban forces overtook Kabul, ensuring his government's collapse.

Newsy reports that American officials on Saturday were warned that Ghani might flee the country.

