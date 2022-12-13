World War II veteran, former prisoner of war Vincent Shanks dies at 106 years old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A World War II veteran and former prisoner of war featured several times on Channel 13 has died.

He leaves behind a lasting impact on people across the valley.

Vincent Shanks's 106 years of life. Shanks lived a life full of adventure, but also endured moments that tested his strength and resilience. Despite it all he always stayed optimistic and maintained a positive attitude everyday.

"I was in the Army Air Corps - when it was called air corps," Shanks said.

For the past few years, Shanks has given us a glimpse of what military life was like.

"One of our very first missions - we were sent overseas."

Surviving experiences that are hard for many to imagine. Shanks spent nearly two years as a prisoner of war.

"On my 33rd mission, I got shot down on the island of Sicily."

His daughter, Nancy, joined us during one of our interviews and reflected on memories he shared with her.

"The thing that sticks out - is he was liberated from his camp by general Patton himself - and he stood about ten feet away from him - and everybody looked up to Patton like he was a god - so my dad to be that close to him - really really stuck with him," Nancy said

But serving his country was not all Shanks was known for.

"I was a musician, and I was on the road."

Vince played the trumpet professionally. At one point, he performed across the country - even playing with the Rat Pack in Las Vegas.

To his friends and family - Shanks was known as a glass half full kind of guy. It was that perspective that kept him going.

"He's an optimist, always has been. He's got this attitude of gratitude - he's always got a smile."

If you're wondering what his secret was to living a long and happy life, Shanks says, "Ha, there is no secret. Just keep walking."

Governor Sisolak also proclaimed Sunday, September 19th 2021 - as Vincent "Vince" Shank day in Nevada.

We reached out to his daughter to see how she wants her dad remembered and she said, "he never said an unkind thing about anyone, never complained about anything and always looked forward to help someone in need. That was my thoughtful, caring, giggly, and irreplaceable dad."