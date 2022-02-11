Work from home employees are looking at new alternatives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Co-working spaces are becoming a thing here in Southern Nevada. Two years of working from home and hybrid learning during the pandemic, has many folks ready for a change.

With more workers vaccinated and feeling more comfortable getting back to normal, a new normal has emerged called, shared co-working spaces.

NEW ENVIRONMENT

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean visits one here in the valley, where some companies are now adapting to this new working environment.

The finishing touches are being put on The Coop, a 19,000 square foot co-working building, that business owner Sonia Petkewich is moving her two companies into, Catalyst Mastermind and Taurean Consulting. This mother of 3 says working from home during the pandemic had her feeling very isolated.

"I'm an outgoing person. I just felt very stuck at home. And while at first it was necessary, it's just I can't do it anymore. I need to be able to go out," says Sonia.

Sonia believes in the concept of shared working spaces so much, she's decided to invest in what she calls, will be the new normal for workers post pandemic. Already, her recruiting company has set up shop here.

"Before you were remote with them?" asks Tricia. "Yes. And while we manage perfectly well... it's just we lack that like interaction with each other. We wanted to be able to come together and be able to talk on the fly and have lunch again... do little learning opportunities we really miss. We didn't even really realize it until we started coming back together, how much we missed being together in a room," says Sonia.

BECAME UNBEARABLE

And so did working mother of two, Brianda Barrett, whose thrilled to be working at The Coop. She says working from home and hybrid learning together, became unbearable.

"It really was tough, so tough that I came to the point. I would say maybe about August of 2020, maybe a little bit later, we're really considered leaving the workforce completely. I knew at that point, I don't think I'm gonna be able to do this," says Brianda.

But now life has changed for the better. This mom has a hybrid schedule. She can be there for her kids as she works from home, but still gets time in her shared co-working space.

"For me, getting back into the office and actually communicating with people in person, being able to talk to my boss in person was really, really important," says Brianda.

PERSONAL CONTACT

Sonya says it's important to have that personal contact. She says people who use co-working spaces are more engaged and motivated.

The Coop offers 27 private offices. At full capacity, over 100 different companies will call The Coop home. There's two executive board rooms, or you can rent a conference room for $25 an hour.

Sonya believes as we emerge from the pandemic, small business owners will be ditching expensive commercial leases and opt for shared working environments, which also makes financial sense.

"You can probably rent a hot desk here for about two or two hundred fifty dollars a month, which is just a dedicated desk where you can just pop in or out. And some of our offices are starting at anywhere between $850 to $1,250 a month," says Sonia.

As workers move into these offices spaces in the coming months, there will be classrooms available for continuing education, yoga and even networking meetings. Food will also be available. It will be one stop workshop, for business owners across Southern Nevada.