Southern Highlands homeowner says contractor broke family heirloom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man having work done in his home says, a contractor broke a prized family heirloom. When he couldn't get the company to pay for the repairs, he reached out to 13 Action News.

Tricia Kean has what you need to know when hiring a contractor.

DO THE RIGHT THING

"Basically, I want them to do the right thing," says Brandon Poletski.

He's frustrated with Radco Construction. The Henderson company recently put down new carpeting in his home. But he says a worker accidently hit this chandelier, while Brandon was in the other room.

"The roll that goes underneath the carpet, he had it on his shoulder... I hear a crash. I look out my door. I see that my chandelier got broke," says Brandon.

This chandelier has been in his family for more than 50 years and has sentimental value.

Brandon says Radco was apologetic and didn't charge him for their work. They also agreed to cover the chandelier repair, estimated at more than two thousand dollars. But when the final bill came in, it was a lot more!

WON'T PAY DIFFERENCE

"It turned out to be $3,480, around there. So that was the total amount. They're not paying that difference," says Brandon.

That's when Brandon reached out to 13 Action News.

"I'm hoping that they give me the $1,100 that they owe me and then everybody can move on," says Brandon.

We contacted Radco Constuction and spoke with the manager. He didn't want to go on camera, but in a statement says: Radco has been more than fair and won't be paying Brandon for repairs costing more than the original estimate.

"What kind of recourse do consumers have if they've hired a contractor and they're not happy?" says Tricia. "Well first of all, we recommend that all consumers try to work it out with the contractor," says Michael Phillips with the Contractors Board.

I spoke with the Nevada State Contractors Board which says, it can step in, if you can't resolve a dispute with a contractor.

"We are here to help a consumer to find a solution to the situation and the best way for the consumer to get us involved is to file a complaint," says Phillips.

BOARD CAN INVESTIGATE

The Contractors Board will investigate damages caused by a licensed contractor, plus inspect the work performed by the company. In some cases, you may even qualify for financial help.

"The recovery fund is a fund that's paid into through contractor's fees. The fund allows a consumer to apply for up to $40,000 of funds, when they've been allegedly wronged by a contractor," says Phillips.

To avoid contractor issues, The Contractors Board says it's important to take three important steps. One: Make sure the company is properly licensed.

"You can always go onto the State Contractors Board website and verify a license... And you can also see if there's been any disciplinary action taken against the contractor," says Phillips.

Two: Get referrals.

"Is it useful to the consumer to read the reviews?" says Tricia. "We do recommend consumers inform themselves and educate themselves. It is helpful to go and check out what others are saying about a contractor," says Phillips.

And three: Sign a contract before any work begins. Make sure everything is in writing; the scope of work, estimated timeframe and the cost.

As for Brandon, he plans to file a complaint against Radco and says in the future he plans to do his homework before hiring a company.

"Don't go with the first company that's there. Do a little bit more investigating and see who is the best company out there to use," says Brandon.