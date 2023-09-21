Woman's efforts to clean up area near father's grave deemed 'hazardous' by Reno cemetery

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — A Nevada woman says her effort to clean up a Reno cemetery was ruined.

She placed pavers and gravel in the walkway of the Muslim portion of the cemetery, but those who oversee the grounds deemed it a hazard.

Sana Wagner's father passed away a year ago. In a viral video posted, she organized a group to help with the fixing of his grave.

The cemetery's office manager says they are responsible for maintenance like watering and mowing the grass, but landscaping needs to be approved since it's private property.

"So, ultimately, the pavers could be broken, shifted, gravel could end up in the lawn, which could wreak havoc on our equipment, lawnmowers, etc.," said Charles Stegmeir with Mountain View Cemetery.

The situation could have a positive ending, though. The Northern Nevada Muslim Community is in talks to buy the area if they can raise money.