UPDATE: Woman missing out of North Las Vegas located safely

UPDATE| North Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday morning that 61-year-old Lavina Sue Ross was located safely.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 61-year-old Lavina Sue Ross, who was reported as missing and endangered.

Ross was last seen on Jan. 6, 2025, around 9:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of Arc Dome Avenue.

North Las Vegas Police Department

Ross is described as a mixed-race female (Black and White), 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

She is described as having short gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink/purple shirt, blue jeans, pink shoes and carrying a white Coach purse.

Police said Ross takes medication for dementia and gets lost easily.

Anyone with information on Ross's whereabouts are urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.