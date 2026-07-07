Woman hospitalized with second-degree burns after fire in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns after a two-alarm fire at a home in west Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

LVFR said crews responded just before noon to a two-story home on Clear Blue Drive near Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads.

When crews arrived, they began an "offensive strategy" before the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, according to LVFR.

The woman's condition is unknown.

The fire department said the incident is still active as of 1:18 p.m.