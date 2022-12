LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have a winner!

A woman from Kauai County, Hawaii hit a major progressive jackpot totaling to $125,878. She won it Tuesday evening while playing Let It Ride poker at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Her winning hand was a five-card straight flush.

Sandra Haynes is a retired teacher. She says she plans to share her winnings with her children and enjoy retirement.

