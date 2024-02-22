Woman found dead after being shot inside Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the south part of the valley.

According to Las Vegas police, they received a call on Tuesday at 5:13 p.m. that a woman was found unresponsive in a home in the 11000 block of Andorra Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman who had several gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

No further details have been released, as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.