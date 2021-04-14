Woman critically injured in crash Tuesday near Buffalo Drive, Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police say they received a call about a single-vehicle collision at approximately 7:49 p.m/

Based on evidence and witness statements, police believe a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on Buffalo Drive when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a fire hydrant.

Witnesses tried to help the 50-year-old woman until medical personnel arrived and transported her to Mountain View Hospital.

She is in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.