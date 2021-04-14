Watch
Local News

Actions

Woman critically injured in crash Tuesday near Buffalo Drive, Lake Mead Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 10:53:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night near Buffalo Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police say they received a call about a single-vehicle collision at approximately 7:49 p.m/

Based on evidence and witness statements, police believe a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on Buffalo Drive when it left the road for an unknown reason and struck a fire hydrant.

Witnesses tried to help the 50-year-old woman until medical personnel arrived and transported her to Mountain View Hospital.

She is in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH