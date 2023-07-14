WNBA Live tips off during All-Star Weekend at Mandalay Bay Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA Live tips off on Friday for the general public to attend during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

For the second year in a row, WNBA Live coincides with All-Star Weekend. The festival growing five times its size compared to the last year, now showcasing its 15 marketing partners in a 75,000-square-foot convention floor. The two-day, fan-inspired festival celebrates basketball, music, fashion, sports gear, and women’s products to showcase the athletic culture that the WNBA has created.

The public is welcome to the convention center at 12 p.m. after registering for the event online.