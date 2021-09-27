Witness recalls moment Las Vegas high schooler was killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a crash in northwest Las Vegas that killed a Centennial High School student on Saturday.

Witnesses say the teen was fundraising with his classmates when the accident happened.

“One second we saw them standing on the median and they were just being kids and then the next second you just realized the fragility of life,” Hope Bennett said.

Bennett said she and her family were stopped at the intersection of Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway when they saw the teen crossing the street. Moments later, a car sped by and hit him.

Officers responded to reports of the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m.

“He tried to turn around and the car just got him. I just broke down,” Bennett said.

According to police, a 2020 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound in the left of two northbound travel lanes when the teen entered the path of the Ford.

“Her whole front windshield was completely smashed in. People were trying to help him but he was just limp, not moving,” Bennett said.

According to police, the driver of the Ford remained at the crash scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the driver did not show signs of impairment.

Centennial High School principal, Keith Wipperman, called the student a superstar. “He was an amazing leader and role model for our other centennial bulldogs,” Wipperman said.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.