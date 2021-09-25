High school student in critical condition after northwest Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a crash in northwest Las Vegas that sent a high school student to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway.

Witnesses told police a person was standing on the center median and attempted to cross Centennial Center when northbound traffic got a green light. As they ran across, police say, he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The person hit is currently in critical condition, police say.

Officers say they are told he is a student at Centennial High School nearby, though his age and grade are unknown at this time.

The entire intersection is closed down while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

