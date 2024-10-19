With wind gusts ramping up, here is what you can do to prevent an accident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong winds continue to sweep through the valley Friday, with gusts nearly hitting 50 miles per hour, causing damage across neighborhoods.

Power outages, debris scattered across streets, and even fallen trees have created a serious mess that's leaving fellow residents to pick up the pieces.

I wanted to check in on residents and see what solutions can be found as the windy weather ramps up in the coming weeks.

Local valley resident Joe Turley in downtown Las Vegas showed me how the wind impacted him after a tree fell near his home and into the road. The wind gusts were even strong enough to knock out power lines.

“I have seen winds like this before but not so early on in the year,” Turley said.​

He told me he's luck to have a buddy to help remove the tree and clear the road since hiring a tree service can get pretty pricey.

Abel: If you would have had to call a tree service company to help you take care of this, how much would you be spending?​

"At least $2,000 to $3,000 just to cover all of this," Turley said.

With branches scattered across roads and sidewalks, the clean-up is far from over.​

​

I reached out to a tree service company and they told me the valley should brace for more storms like this. They said dry conditions this year have made it easier for trees to be uprooted during strong winds.

​

“It came out of nowhere, I got off late last night and saw the winds, and things didn't add up. Pine tree 50 years old... you think it's down deep but it timbered over," Turley said.

​

​If you're a homeowner, make sure to keep your tree trimmed and well-maintained to prevent accidents like this. Overgrown or weak trees are far more likely to come crashing down during storms.

Abel: Were you shocked that this happened to you?”

​

“Very shocked, you hear it all the time and you think my tree is strong but no. Anyone is susceptible to this," Turley said.