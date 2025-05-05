LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The clock is ticking for Nevadans who still need to get their Real ID. Starting May 7, standard driver’s licenses and state IDs will no longer be accepted to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities.

And if you're one of the many still scrambling for an appointment, there are a few last chances to get in before time runs out.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down some of the last-minute options for those still needing to get a Real ID.

With May 7 real ID Deadline approaching, Nevadans rush to secure appointments

At the DMV on Thursday, Las Vegas resident John Ferrante said he’s thankful he planned ahead.

“I booked this appointment two and a half months ago,” Ferrante said. “I wasn’t really putting it off—I was just finding time to get it done, and it just so happened that it was a few days before the deadline.”

He’s not the only one trying to beat the buzzer. The Nevada DMV says its offices across the state have been flooded with last-minute customers.

“We’re hitting about 80% compliancy, which means over 2.1 million Nevadans now have a Real ID,” said Hailey Foster, spokesperson for the DMV.

WATCH | Darcy Spears digs deeper into the reason for the delays and what can be done to clear the road ahead.

DMV appointment backlog leaves Las Vegas residents stranded as Real ID deadline approaches

The surge in demand has caused some strain on the system. During Thursday’s visit to a local DMV, the state’s processing system temporarily shut down for about 20 minutes due to high volume.

Last-minute options

To help with the final rush, starting May 5, select DMV offices will offer walk-in hours for real ID services Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno, Carson City, Sahara, Flamingo, Decatur, and Henderson locations.

Walk-ins are available only for people with upcoming commercial flights within 45 days and each person must show proof of their flight itinerary.

That last-minute flexibility was a game changer for Angel Love, who showed up with her family and waited in line outside the DMV for hours.

“After we found out there was a deadline and then we saw every single DMV was booked, we said OK—there has to be a way to get in quicker,” she said.

She is preparing to move out of state for college, and said having her Real ID gives her peace of mind.

“Traveling is something that I’m going to need because I’m going out of state for college, so that star means a lot," Love said.

Watch as Hawkins went through the process herself to get my own Real ID.

Nevada residents urged to prepare for May 7 Real ID deadline

What if you miss the deadline?

If you’re unable to get a Real ID by May 7, you won’t be grounded completely, but you will need another form of identification to travel or access certain government buildings.

Starting that day, you’ll need a Real ID, valid passport, or another TSA-approved ID to get through airport security or enter secure federal facilities.

“Check TSA’s website to see what other acceptable documents there are besides the Real ID,” Foster said. “A passport will work, so you’re good to go. And even after the May 7 deadline, keep making appointments—because it’s still something that has to be done in person.”

While May 7 marks the enforcement date, it’s not a cutoff for getting the Real ID. You can still apply after that date, but the sooner you schedule an appointment, the smoother your travel and identification experience will be.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit dmv.nv.gov or check walk-in availability at your nearest location.