Nevadans rush to beat Real ID deadline ahead of May 7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is officially on — and time is running out for Nevadans who still need to get their Real ID.

Starting May 7, anyone without a federally compliant identification will face new restrictions, including being unable to board domestic flights or access secure federal buildings.

Earlier this year, I walked viewers through the process of getting a Real ID firsthand.

Three months later, I returned to the DMV to check on Nevada’s progress and how many residents have since stepped up to meet the looming deadline.

“There are a lot of empty seats in here… are people taking the Real ID deadline seriously?” I asked DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster during my visit.

“Yes, they are,” she responded. “It does look empty. A lot of people do their services online, which is great — but you do have to come in person to get a Real ID.”

Foster says despite the calm DMV lobby on this particular day, there’s been a major influx of appointments as the May 7 deadline inches closer.

“The deadline is approaching, and people see that — they start panicking,” she said.

As of now, roughly 77% of Nevadans — more than two million people — are Real ID compliant. However, nearly 600,000 still haven’t made the switch.

Watch as I went through the process myself to get my own Real ID.

Nevada residents urged to prepare for May 7 Real ID deadline

“Spots are limited and they’re filling up quickly,” Foster added. “But don’t panic — even if you miss the deadline, you can still come in afterward and get your Real ID.”

Still, it’s important to understand what’s at stake. The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It requires a more secure form of identification for federal purposes, including air travel.

To apply for a Real ID in Nevada, residents need to bring:



Proof of identity (like a birth certificate or passport)

Social Security number

Two documents proving Nevada residency

Legal documentation of any name changes

Some residents who’ve already upgraded say it’s made a noticeable difference, especially when traveling.

“Even when I’m going through the airport, it’s a lot quicker,” said Kimberly Mitchell, a Las Vegas resident. “I like to get in there and relax.”

If you haven’t yet gotten your Real ID, the Nevada DMV urges you to make an appointment as soon as possible. And if you can’t find a time slot before the May 7 deadline, keep checking the DMV website for last-minute cancellations.