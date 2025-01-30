Nevada residents urged to prepare for May 7 Real ID deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The clock is ticking for those who need to get their Real ID before the May 7, 2025, deadline.

If you plan to fly or enter a federal facility after that date, you’ll need a Real ID or another approved form of identification. However, many are still unsure about the process and the required documents.

Good Morning Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins visited the DMV to apply for her real ID to get a firsthand look at what it takes.

Common Mistakes Can Delay the Process

The process was straightforward for Hawkins, but Nevada DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster says that’s not always the case. The most common issues involve missing or incorrect documents.

"If you’ve gone through a name change due to marriage, divorce, or adoption, you need to provide legal documentation showing your current name," Foster explained.

Another mistake? Bringing photocopies instead of original documents. Also, having a military ID does not automatically qualify as a Real ID, which is a common misconception.

What Documents Do You Need?

To avoid delays, applicants should bring:



One official proof of identity (such as a passport or birth certificate)

A Social Security card or an alternative form of verification

Two documents proving residency (such as a utility bill or bank statement)

"If you don’t have your Social Security card, you can present a printed pay stub or a W-2 form instead," Foster said.

Hawkins made sure to bring her passport, birth certificate, Social Security card, and two proofs of residency. After a few minutes at the counter and a quick photo, she was set.

Las Vegas resident Sean Concepcion, a frequent traveler, got his Real ID early to avoid any last-minute stress.

"I just figured I’d do it early—I’ve had it for about two years now," Concepcion said. "The process was easy, just like renewing my driver’s license."

For others, not having the right documents has already caused delays. Tiffany, another Las Vegas resident, was recently at the DMV for a vehicle registration renewal when a clerk pointed out she was missing the gold star on her license.

"Last time I renewed my driver’s license, I was asked if I wanted a Real ID, but I didn’t have all the required documents, so I had to wait," Tiffany said.

Luckily, she has a passport, which is an acceptable alternative for air travel. However, until she gets her Real ID, she’ll have to carry her passport whenever she flies—even domestically.

Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

DMV officials urge residents to apply as soon as possible.

"If you have a flight or vacation planned, it’s best to get your Real ID secured now," Foster said.

For more information on the Real ID requirements and how to apply, visit the Nevada DMV website.