With Dr. Jesus Jara out, CCSD stakeholders look to move on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to approve the resignation of Dr. Jesus Jara as the district's superintendent.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, Jara was officially no longer an employee of the district, thus ending a tenure of over five years that was often contentious.

"I think it was important to part ways and move forward," says Rebecca Dirks Garcia, a local parent and an administrator for a popular CCSD parents Facebook page.

For the interim, the superintendent duties will be handled by Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, the district's former deputy superintendent. At Thursday's board meeting, Larsen-Mitchell noted that she feels students in the district need "stability in these trying times" before agreeing to take on the interim superintendent role.

It's possible that Larsen-Mitchell could be a candidate for the permanent job, but it's also possible that the district could perform a national search.

According to documents presented during the Thursday board meeting, a national search could cost as much as $100,000 and last as long as six months. A more localized search would likely cost much less and could be much quicker.

"When we ask CCSD parents in our [Facebook] group, overwhelmingly, we are hearing that people want a fresh perspective from outside the district," Dirks Garcia said.

Some in the business community also want that. Cara Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Vegas Chamber, says it's important to the business community that a good hire is made.

"The Vegas Chamber would like a national search to find the next superintendent," Clarke said.

The board is scheduled to meet again next month.

"The next big thing is how we move forward," Garcia said.

As part of a separation package, Jara will receive a lump sum payment of $250,000.

In a 500-word farewell letter sent out Friday evening, Jara said, in part, that his time in Las Vegas was "the highlight" of his career.

He neglected to offer a reason for his resignation.

You can read the full letter below.