Winter watering restrictions could help Southern Nevadans save big

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures drop in the Las Vegas Valley, residents are urged to adjust their watering habits to save both water and money.

From November 1 to February 28, outdoor watering is restricted to one assigned day per week, with Sunday watering prohibited year-round.

Following these rules can reduce community water usage by 20% and cut individual water bills by the same percentage. For example, a $100 water bill could decrease to $80. However, violations may lead to fines starting at $80, with higher fees for repeated offenses.

Homeowner Sean Perez is already making changes to his landscape to conserve water.

“I'm looking forward to cheaper bills,” he said, though he expressed concern over rising utility costs.

According to Bronson Mack from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, adhering to conservation practices year-round could save homeowners up to $300 annually.

For added savings, the Water Authority recommends watering mid-morning to avoid ice, adjusting irrigation clocks when daylight-saving time ends on November 3, and reducing watering for trees and plants requiring far less water than grass.

Check your water bill or visitsnwa.com for your assigned watering day.