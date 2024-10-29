Valley residents can only water one day a week starting Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The seasons are changing and that means the winter watering schedule is here.

Winter watering schedules are in place starting on Nov. 1 and will run through Feb. 28, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Valley customers can only water one day a week and sprinkler watering on Sundays is prohibited.

Officials said you shouldn't water more than 12 minutes total on your assigned water day. Water restrictions also apply to drip irrigation.

You can see the winter watering schedule as well as which areas can water on which days by visiting the Water Authority's website.