Here are tips to work with Southern Nevada's winter watering restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter is right around the corner— so it’s time for Southern Nevada residents and businesses to change their landscape irrigation clocks to water only on their one assigned watering day per week in accordance with the community’s mandatory seasonal watering schedule.

Sunday watering is prohibited year-round. Watering on days other than your assigned day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in hefty water-waste fees starting at $80 and increasing for repeat violations.

To maximize water savings and manage monthly water bills:

Water mid-morning to avoid freezing and prevent ice from forming on lawns and sidewalks.

Adjust your irrigation clock to coincide with the end of Daylight-Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Set your drip system to water plants and trees once a week or less as they need much less water than grass.

Additionally, single-family homeowners can save even more water and reduce monthly bills by converting grass to water-efficient landscaping.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority recently extended the temporary $5 per square foot cash rebate [for the first 10,000 square feet] for homeowners who upgrade their grass to water-efficient, drip-irrigated landscaping under the Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program.

However, you must apply by the end of 2024 to take advantage of this increased rebate. Once enrolled, homeowners have 12 months to complete their projects and cash in on this limited-time offer. You can learn more here.

This mandate goes into effect Friday through Feb. 28. The winter restrictions limit spray irrigation to one assigned day per week based on each property’s address. Find your assigned watering day here.