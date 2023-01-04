Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains with more snow in the forecast

(KTNV) — Another winter storm alert has been issued for the Spring Mountains.

"Heavy snow" is expected to fall in areas above 6,000 feet in elevation, according to an alert from the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

NWS issued the storm warning to begin at 3:43 a.m. on Wednesday and last through 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The @NWSVegas folks have upgraded the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. Snow totals will range from 6" to 15" above 7,000 feet on Thursday! 50 mph gusts will blow snow around and limit visibility, so travel is discouraged. pic.twitter.com/QZ2ZUt5oRq — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) January 4, 2023

Forecasters predict total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 7,000 feet in elevation, and up to 6 inches of snow below 7,000 feet.

The warning area includes the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains to Red Rock Canyon.

Another impactful winter storm moves in on Wednesday and Thursday.



Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Sierra & White Mountains, while a Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the Spring & Sheep Mountains. Expect difficult travel in these areas. #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/vVQEXojJ35 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 3, 2023

Travel in the impacted area "could be very difficult," forecasters projected.

Chain restrictions or road closures may result as snow accumulates on roadways above 6,000 feet, the NWS stated. Wind gusts and heavy snowfall may also result in reduced visibility for those traveling mountain roads.

Over the weekend, Lee Canyon reported receiving 12 inches of snow over 72 hours. A previous winter storm warning was issued for the area on Sunday.