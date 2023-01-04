Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains with more snow in the forecast

Snow at Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon Resort
Lee Canyon Resort will likely see more snow over the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains and advised that travel conditions will likely be difficult during that time.
Snow at Lee Canyon
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 14:42:35-05

(KTNV) — Another winter storm alert has been issued for the Spring Mountains.

"Heavy snow" is expected to fall in areas above 6,000 feet in elevation, according to an alert from the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

NWS issued the storm warning to begin at 3:43 a.m. on Wednesday and last through 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

Forecasters predict total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 7,000 feet in elevation, and up to 6 inches of snow below 7,000 feet.

The warning area includes the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains to Red Rock Canyon.

Travel in the impacted area "could be very difficult," forecasters projected.

Chain restrictions or road closures may result as snow accumulates on roadways above 6,000 feet, the NWS stated. Wind gusts and heavy snowfall may also result in reduced visibility for those traveling mountain roads.

VALLEY FORECAST: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 4, 2022

Over the weekend, Lee Canyon reported receiving 12 inches of snow over 72 hours. A previous winter storm warning was issued for the area on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH