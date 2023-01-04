13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, and thick clouds will limit daytime highs to the low 50s. High humidity values have created a few patches of light fog, which isn't common here in Las Vegas. A 30% chance of showers develops between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in Clark County. Any rainfall would be quite light, likely only a hundredth of an inch or so. Light northeast breezes at 5-10 mph are expected today. Tonight looks partly-to-mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday brings a 70% chance of wet weather between sunrise and evening, with amounts between 0.10" and 0.20" around Las Vegas, so slippery streets will cause traffic troubles. Aside from the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s and breezes will pick up from the south at 10-20 mph. We'll remain in the mid 50s Friday through the weekend with a partly cloudy sky and nighttime lows near 40°. Rain chances begin to pick up early next week, sitting at 20% Monday and climbing to 40% Tuesday. Highs those days will be in the upper 50s.