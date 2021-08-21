Watch
Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire

AP
Firefighters refill water while fighting the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:02:27-04

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews are digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire.

The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

They are concerned about forecasts of winds Saturday up to 40 mph. The blaze is one of about a dozen large wildfires that have scorched Northern California, incinerating at least 700 homes.

Thousands of homes remain under threat and nine national forests in the region have been closed.

