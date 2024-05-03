Wind gusts of 50-60 mph expected to hit Southern Nevada this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High winds expected to blow through Southern Nevada this weekend prompted a warning from forecasters and a response from NV Energy.

In some areas, wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are expected. The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch that extends beyond Clark County into points north and south, including Mohave County and Barstow.

The most intense winds are expected in Clark County, Pahrump, Primm, Baker and Barstow from Saturday morning into Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns residents and visitors to expect blowing dust and debris, strong crosswinds, wind damage and dangerous waves for those planning a visit to lakes Mead, Mohave or Havasu.

While maximum wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, the majority will be in the 35-to-55 mph range, according to the National Weather Service.

News of yet another high wind alert in Southern Nevada prompted a response from NV Energy, which sent an email to customers on Thursday.

"NV Energy is carefully monitoring weather conditions and taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and security of our communities and our infrastructure," the company stated. "Our crews are prepared and on standby to respond quickly and safely to any power outages caused by this extreme weather."

Here's what NV Energy says you can do to be prepared in case of a power outage:

