Wind expected to create hazardous boating conditions, NWS Las Vegas issues advisory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service Las Vegas (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Sunday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Dec. 29.

Lake Mead, Havasu, and Mohave are all expected to experience hazardous boating conditions, according to NWS, with north winds coming in at 15-25 mph, and gusts from 35-45 mph. NWS also cautioned that higher gusts are "possible between Katherine Landing and Needles."

A Wind Advisory has been issued from Sunday morning through Monday evening for Lakes Mead, Mohave, and Havasu. North winds 15-25MPH and gusts 35-45MPH. Waves of 1-3ft on Lake Mead and Lake Havasu and 3-5ft on Lake Mohave will result in dangerous lake conditions. #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/NFEMwBMxVj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 27, 2025

According to NWS, Lake Mead and Havasu are projected to see waves ranging from 1-3 feet, and Lake Mohave is expected to receive waves anywhere from 3-5 feet.

The wind advisory will be in place starting the morning of Dec. 28, ending on the evening of Dec. 29. Exercise caution if you are planning on traveling in these areas.