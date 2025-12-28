Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local News

Actions

Wind expected to create hazardous boating conditions, NWS Las Vegas issues advisory

aerial view of Lake Mead
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
aerial view of Lake Mead
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service Las Vegas (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Sunday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Dec. 29.

Lake Mead, Havasu, and Mohave are all expected to experience hazardous boating conditions, according to NWS, with north winds coming in at 15-25 mph, and gusts from 35-45 mph. NWS also cautioned that higher gusts are "possible between Katherine Landing and Needles."

According to NWS, Lake Mead and Havasu are projected to see waves ranging from 1-3 feet, and Lake Mohave is expected to receive waves anywhere from 3-5 feet.

The wind advisory will be in place starting the morning of Dec. 28, ending on the evening of Dec. 29. Exercise caution if you are planning on traveling in these areas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team