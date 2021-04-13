Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Nevada on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning for Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

The advisory and warning are scheduled to go into effect at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

13 First Alert Weather Forecast

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says wind gusts may hit 20 mph by midday with 40 mph winds developing in the afternoon that can deliver blowing dust, create a fire danger and dangerous crosswinds on the roads.

The NWS Las Vegas reports the southwest wind gusts are expected to last through Tuesday evening.

Gusty & Dusty Today!

Gusty west winds in SE California and southwest winds elsewhere will pick up late this morning and last through the evening.

🚛Dangerous crosswinds expected as well as blowing dust.

— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 13, 2021

Temperature-wise, Southern Nevada is expected to reach the mid-80s for a high temp. on Tuesday before dropping back into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday, the winds are expected to still be active but down to 25 mph while bringing high temperatures back into the 70s.

The upcoming weekend is expected to feature temperatures in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees with the winds also sticking around with 25 mph northeast gusts.