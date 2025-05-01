LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chain link fence installed along Boulder Highway is part of an effort by Las Vegas officials to reduce jaywalking and improve pedestrian safety in a high-traffic area.

WATCH | Local residents weigh in on the effectiveness of the fence

Will this chain link fence on Boulder Highway prevent more pedestrian deaths?

The fence, which runs along the center median on Boulder Highway between East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard, was installed last October at the request of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Officials said the barrier is designed to prevent pedestrians from crossing the busy road and direct them to use designated crosswalks instead.

"Acts as a safety net so people can be influenced to go through the crosswalks," said a local resident.

The initiative is part of Sheriff Kevin McMahill's broader mission to reduce traffic deaths in the Las Vegas community, a problem that Channel 13 has been covering for years.

"The fence was erected at our suggestion by the county in hopes of slowing down the community crossing Boulder Highway outside of a marked crosswalk. This is in support of the sheriff’s initiative to lower the traffic fatalities occurring in our community," a Metro spokesperson told us via email.

Chris Coston, who lives in the area, has witnessed several near-misses involving pedestrians attempting to jaywalk across the highway.

"It does encourage people to use the correct crosswalks and walk correctly," Coston said. "Every little bit helps."

RELATED | What will it take to stop the deaths on Boulder Highway?

3 deaths in 1 month on Boulder Highway. What is being done to stop more fatal crashes?

However, not everyone is convinced the fence will solve the problem entirely. Alexa Hantz, another area resident, supports the concept but questions its effectiveness.

"I'd hope it was going to work, but people are just finding the main ends where the fence is ending so it's just causing more of a potential hazard, rather than preventing what they thought it was going to," Hantz said.

Clark County officials plan to extend the fencing along Boulder Highway from East Flamingo to East Sahara Avenue. When asked about similar barriers in other locations, county representatives indicated they currently have no plans to expand this type of fencing to other parts of the county.



This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.