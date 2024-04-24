Wildlife officials round up horses and burros at Red Rock Herd Management Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wild horses and burros were rounded up on the Red Rock Herd Management Area, about 20 miles west of Las Vegas, on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, operations using temporary bait and water traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and forage. They added that no helicopters were used.

This comes after a victory in U.S. District Court for wild horse advocates, where a judge ruled the BLM failed to adopt a legal herd management plan before 31 mustangs died during a roundup last summer.

RELATED LINK: Advocates pushing for more humane measures to control Nevada's wild horse population

Based on BLM numbers, the land has an "appropriate management level" of 16 to 27 wild horses and 29 to 49 wild burros. As of March 2024, BLM officials said there are currently 114 wild horses and 191 burros within and directly outside the management area.

On Wednesday, BLM officials stated they would remove 92 wild horses, 70 wild burros, and treat up to 10 mares with GonaCon Equine, a fertility control vaccine, before being released back to the range along with up to 10 stallions.

"This gather will allow us to manage wild horses and burros in the Red Rock Herd Management Area at an appropriate management level for the area,” said Nicholas Pay, Pahrump Field Manager. “As always, the BLM is committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to bring herd size more in line with what the resources of the area can support."

All animals identified for removal were taken to the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Ridgecrest, California. Once they arrive at the facility, the animals will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption and sales program.

The most recent gather on the Red Rock HMA was in 2019.

Rep. Dina Titus stated she was against the round-up since it is "based on unreliable population numbers and could lead to unnecessary deaths."

Today @BLMNational will round up wild horses and burros just 20 miles outside Las Vegas in the Red Rock HMA.



The roundup is based on unreliable population numbers and could lead to unnecessary deaths. I am committed to keeping these icons of the West on the range. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) April 24, 2024

WATCH: Wild horse gather starts Monday near Claiente, no helicopter will be used