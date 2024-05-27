150-acre wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are working on putting out a wildfire that is burning southwest of Las Vegas.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started at 11:40 a.m. near the Late Night Trailhead, which is seven miles east of Mountain Springs along State Route 160.

As of 4:15 p.m., BLM officials estimate the fire is 50 acres and is burning in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Wildfire officials gave an update at 5:15 p.m. and said the fire had grown to 150 acres.

Approximately 30 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, including four engines, and two Single Engine Air Tankers.

No structures are threatened and no roads have been closed. No injuries have been reported.

BLM officials have named it the Bird Springs Fire and state the fire was caused by humans and is under investigation.

Wildfire season in Nevada runs from May through October. Channel 13 previously spoke to wildland firefighters who said they are ready for this season.

They also laid out some tips for preventing wildfires.



Clear dead vegetation (trees, grass, leaves, etc.) from around your home to limit the potential fire fuel.

Properly soak and dispose of cigarette butts, charcoal briquettes, and any other material that can start fires.

Equip all-terrain vehicles with spark arrestors.

Clark County officials are also reminding everyone that only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed in Clark County and local cities and that is only from June 28 through July 4.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or on public lands in the region, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

Offenders caught using illegal fireworks in unincorporated County areas and the city of Las Vegas face a minimum fine of $500. Legislation approved in 2021 by the Nevada State Legislature allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks to keep 911 free for life-threatening emergencies. Instead, the public is asked to report location complaints about illegal fireworks over the holiday online by clicking here.