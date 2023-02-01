Why the constant push back for the Real ID deadline?

You may have heard that at some point Real IDs will be mandatory.

And you might be wondering if you still need one since the requirement deadline has once again been pushed back.

The Department of Homeland Security still requires you to get your Real ID if you haven't. The requirement was launched after 911...if you plan on boarding a commercial aircraft, or entering a federal building.

If you still haven't heard about the Real ID, you're not alone....and you still have until 2025 to get your own.

According to the department of homeland security, the Real ID requirement was passed by congress in 2005. Its purpose is to improve checkpoint and boarding screenings at the airport - an action taken after the nine-eleven attacks. But the enforcement deadline keeps being pushed back, with the pandemic also slowing the roll out.

"The deadline for real id has been pushed back twice in the past couple of years. It's now May 7th of 2025. The reason, according to the Homeland of Security is, simply because a lot states aren't prepared for it," said Kevin Malone, Public Information Officer with the Henderson DMV.

Malone says the silver state is over 70 percent compliant at the moment. Meanwhile, many states throughout the country are less than 50 percent. So, the latest extension from the department of Homeland Security offers states more time to catch up.

Angelica Sosa was at the Henderson DMV Tuesday, she tells 13 Action News she got her ID 4 years ago.

"It does help whenever you need it. You carry your drivers license or permit everywhere you are," said Sosa.

Malone reminds Nevadans to ask for the Real ID next time you have to renew your license or ID. Or, you can make an appointment to get it done.

Just bring the necessary items, such as your social security card, two documents of proof of address and your drivers license or id.

You can learn more about the Real ID act at DMV.NV.com.