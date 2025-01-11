Why do valley drivers panic buy at the pump when the pipeline shuts down?

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cal-Nev fuel pipeline is back open after some drivers rushed to the gas pumps Thursday night.

According to the City of Las Vegas and Clark County officials, the pipeline was shut down out of an abundance of caution because of the ongoing fires in Southern California.

This pipeline accounts for 95 percent of the fuel used in the Las Vegas valley. That's why when it's shut down, many often stock up at the stations— fearing skyrocketing gas prices.

Driver Roderick Hicks said he rushed to buy fuel Friday morning after hearing about the pipeline closure.

"I think around like six, seven o'clock this morning," Hicks said. "I went to go fill my gas up. And I got like two jugs just in case."

Back in 2023, the pipeline was shut down due to a fuel leak. Drivers were also seen packing the gas stations then.

ktnv

It's always the panic. We always panic as people. I mean, remember COVID, we bought a bunch of toilet paper.

On Friday, Channel 13 stopped by the Cal-Nev pipeline and truck drivers told us there were only minor delays.

Kinder Morgan said the pipeline returned to normal operations as of 10:05 a.m. Friday morning.

Want to help LA fire victims?

Take a look at this list of businesses and organizations in the valley that are hosting donation drives for those affected: