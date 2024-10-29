Why did the mosquito population boom this year? Experts weigh in and are looking for answers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have noticed more mosquitoes — or felt their bites — this past summer...

You are not alone.

Experts said not only did we have more mosquitoes, but we had more cases of West Nile virus when comparing it to previous years.

RELATED STORY | West Nile virus kills 2 horses in Las Vegas

I talked to UNLV PhD student Trishan Wickramasignhe about what experts have noticed.

"We normally put about 20 mosquitoes in each bottle. We test them for different kinds of pesticides," Wickramasignhe said.

Wickramasignhe conducts tests on mosquitoes found in the Las Vegas valley at a UNLV lab.

Joe: So you are seeing how the mosquitoes found in our valley respond to certain pesticides?

"Exactly," Wickramasignhe said.

This is just some of the work being done at UNLV. Crews are taking a look at why the mosquito population exploded this year.

Joe: What have you noticed throughout the Summer, and I guess early Fall?

"We have had an unprecedented year in terms of mosquitoes but we have also had an unprecedented year in terms of climate, we set record-breaking temperatures," said UNLV Dr. Louisa Messenger, an expert in the field.

WATCH | It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

It's official: Las Vegas just had its hottest summer on record

It was a perfect storm, according to Dr. Messenger.

"In terms of disease, West Nile, we have got the most infected pools amongst our neighboring states. We have beaten out Arizona and Utah with close to 400 pools of mosquitoes infected with West Nile," Dr. Messenger said.

That means 400 different traps had mosquitoes with West Nile in 2024. There were at least two horses that died from the virus in Las Vegas, and about 26 human cases were confirmed — much higher than previous years.

"It is just 26 that were reported to SNHD. We are certainly setting records this year...it is concerning, we are on an upward trend now for two years in a row," Dr. Messenger said.

"We have spent the summer testing mosquito populations we have collected from all over Clark County, looking at insecticides we can use in the future."

One of these types of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti, has spread like wildfire. They weren't in Nevada until 2017, but in recent years they spread across the valley. This is the species of mosquito many of us have been bitten by.

Dr. Messenger said data shows these mosquitoes likely came from central California at some point.

"It is going to be hard to predict what will happen next year, but we need to be out ahead," Dr. Messenger said.

Joe: Do you think more needs to be done?

"Certainly. This is the second year we are setting West Nile and other mosquito records," Dr. Messenger said.

She said as cooler temperatures arrive, the mosquito population will die, for now. But she said experts are taking a look at what is happening and continue to look for solutions and provide help.

"Especially in Summerlin and Henderson we are noticing more mosquitoes...golf courses using water to keep the grass green," Wickramasignhe said.

He said they are seeing more mosquitoes in areas near golf courses. Wickramasignhe also hopes more will be done after the season comes to an end.

I will continue to keep you updated as I learn more from the Southern Nevada Health District later this week.