Drivers: Tip generously or your food delivery will most likely be late

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Food-delivery services have been doing record-breaking business during the pandemic.

But it turns out many orders are showing up late.

Business is bouncing back at Kung Food Chu thanks to delivery apps.

But owner Hana Chu has noticed a simmering problem in recent weeks.

"We noticed a lot of third-party delivery drivers weren't coming to pick up the food," said restaurant owner Hana Chu.

And says she is getting more and more upset calls.

Delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash have been lifesavers during the pandemic.

However, driver shortages can lead to longer wait times and there might possibly be another reason for wait depending on the tip.

Jason Barlow and Kate are two delivery drivers, and both say if it appears an order has no tip it may sit for 30 minutes.

"If I see an order coming through that has no tip on it, I will decline that order. It will be offered to the next closest person, and then that person can choose to take it or decline it," Kate said.

Drivers say they are not told in advance how much tip you are going to leave. But they say if an order shows it's only going to be a few dollars then they assume you are not tipping.

Because of this, they may pass you by.

"Sometimes it's not even worth it, you just work for free," Kate said.

"Can you make money as a driver on $3? Realistically no," Jason said.

Delivery services show a suggested tip on their app. And Jason and Kate suggest the customer be generous.

"You are more likely to get your food faster," Jason said.