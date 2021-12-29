White House orders flags at half-staff in honor of late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden has ordered flags of the United States of America to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid through sunset on the day he is laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements will be announced "in the coming days," Reid's widow, Landra, said in a statement to 13 Action News. She also thanked the doctors and nurses that cared for her husband over the past several years.

Reid died Tuesday following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82.

"From humble roots in Searchlight, Nevada, Harry Reid rose to become one of the great Senate Majority Leaders in American history. He was a man of action, and a man of his word -- guided by faith, loyalty, and unshakeable resolve," the White House declaration says in part.

Reid was recognized by local and national figures following his death, including former President Barack Obama.

"You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect," said Obama of the late senator. "I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what got done without your skill and determination."

"A boxer, he never gave up a fight. A great American, he looked at challenges and believed it was within our capacity to do good — to do right," said President Joe Biden. "May God bless Harry Reid, a dear friend and a giant of our history."

Over a decades-long political career, former Reid will be remembered for many battles fought on behalf of Nevadans. Perhaps one of the most memorable was his vehement opposition to the Yucca Mountain disposal site.

