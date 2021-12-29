Nevada political leaders, organizations react to death of former Senator Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid, the longest-serving senator in Nevada's history, died Tuesday at the age of 82 and reaction from Nevada's leaders and organizations came pouring in.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:

Paul, the entire Cortez family, and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Senator Harry Reid. He was one of the most powerful, dedicated, and effective advocates our state has ever had. From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed, everything he did was motivated by his love for and devotion to the Silver State. He was the man from Searchlight, born into the humblest beginnings, and he went on to lead a truly extraordinary life and fight for every man and woman across our state.



Harry Reid was a champion for Nevada, helping preserve our precious environmental treasures, strengthen our rural communities, and build up our great cities. He knew Nevada was a microcosm of the country, and he made sure our great state would have a major role in deciding each party’s nominee for President. And he never hesitated to fight for us, from blocking efforts to dump nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain to getting our state the federal support we deserve.



The American people are better off because of the leadership of Senator Harry Reid. He gave millions of Americans access to affordable health care and made such a difference to countless people. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, and a true son of Nevada. His legacy will be forever connected to the history of our state, and he will be deeply missed.



U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) issued the following statement:

Senator Reid was an inspiration to me and so many Nevadans. A former boxer from Searchlight, he taught me that it is always worth fighting the good fight, and I am forever grateful for his friendship over the years. Senator Reid carried our state to new heights - nobody has done more in the history of our state to advance Nevada’s interests.



Senator Reid also saw the potential in others and helped them grow to that potential. He was exceptionally kind and had a boundless passion for improving the lives of hardworking families. My thoughts and condolences are with Landra and Senator Reid’s entire family during this difficult time.

Congressman Steven Horsford has released the following statement:

Senator Harry Reid was a real-life hero; a colossus of Nevada and national politics who defined what it means to live your life in service to others. Over his five decades of public service, he transformed the lives of millions, but never forgot his small-town roots in Searchlight. His legacy will live on through his work to expand affordable health care, protect immigrant communities, promote conservation, and better the lives of working families — but also through the countless people he inspired and communities that he lifted. He was a fighter until the very end.



Senator Reid was a leader, a mentor, and a true friend. Sonya and I are saddened to hear of his passing.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03) released the following statement:

Nevada and our country lost a true leader with the passing of former Majority Leader Harry Reid. He never forgot where he came from – he loved Nevada fiercely, and he devoted his life to making our state a better place. Simply put, no one has done more for the Silver State. May his legacy of service be an inspiration to all of us as we work to build a better future for our country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.





NV Dems Chair Judith Whitmer made the following statement:

The Nevada State Democratic Party and all Nevadans are saddened by the news of Senator Reid’s passing. In his many years of service to the State of Nevada and our nation – as a state legislator, Lieutenant Governor, member of Congress, and Senator – Harry Reid demonstrated his deep commitment to his community, his Party, and his country. Senator Reid’s work to protect and conserve Nevada’s natural resources, one of his top priorities throughout his nearly 50-year career, leaves a lasting legacy across our landscape. His tireless work to build the Democratic Party in Nevada will benefit us for generations to come.



On behalf of all Democrats, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Senator’s family. His life and legacy will not be forgotten.

Battle Born Progress Executive Director, Annette Magnus issued the following statement: