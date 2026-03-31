White Castle closing two locations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two out of the five White Castle locations will be closing their doors in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Strip and Henderson locations will be permanently closed with their last day of service on March 30. The remaining three locations in Fremont, Jean and Paradise will move from licensee restaurants to company-owned White Castles.

"All employees at the Castles that are closing have been offered the opportunity to continue working with White Castle. White Castle is thankful for a great partnership with the local licensee and excited to be the new owners of three locations in Vegas,” said the Jamie Richardson, the chief marketing officer at White Castle.

The three locations will be closed for a few days at the end of March or early April for the transition.