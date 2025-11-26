Where to get meal help for Thanksgiving in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the biggest food holidays of the year is here, and while many people are rushing to the store for last-minute preparations, many in our valley are struggling to find food.

We've put together this list of events to help those in need this Thanksgiving as well as food banks across the valley.



Gobble Gobble GiveBack 2025

clothing, hygiene kits, and haircuts. When: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Where: The Llama Lot in Downtown Las Vegas

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

When: Thursday, November 27, Meal Time, 10:00 a.m. Where: CCSN Campus Entrance, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd N



Las Vegas Rescue Mission

When: Wednesday, November 26, Meal Time, 4 p.m - 6:30 p.m. Where: 480 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106



PANTRIES IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas