Where to get meal help for Thanksgiving in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the biggest food holidays of the year is here, and while many people are rushing to the store for last-minute preparations, many in our valley are struggling to find food.
We've put together this list of events to help those in need this Thanksgiving as well as food banks across the valley.
- Gobble Gobble GiveBack 2025
- clothing, hygiene kits, and haircuts.
- When: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Where: The Llama Lot in Downtown Las Vegas
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
- When: Thursday, November 27, Meal Time, 10:00 a.m.
- Where: CCSN Campus Entrance, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd N
- Las Vegas Rescue Mission
- When: Wednesday, November 26, Meal Time, 4 p.m - 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 480 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106
PANTRIES IN LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
- 1501 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 702.385.2662
- Food pantry, community meals, and Meals on Wheels for seniors age 60 and older. Valid ID and proof of residency required.
- Hours: Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Grace City Church
- 501 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 702.242.5980
- Drive-thru and walk-in distribution; bring a cart.
- Hours: First Saturday of each month at 6:30 a.m., while supplies last.
- Meals on Wheels (Catholic Charities)
- 1501 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 702.385.5284
- Senior weekly meal and pet food delivery for homebound seniors age 60+. NV ID and residency required.
- Hours: Monday–Friday (operations 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.)
- St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility
- 1502 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 702.385.2662
- Community meals (Clarity Card accepted).
- Hours: Daily 10–11 a.m.
- The Center (LGBTQ+)
- 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 702.733.9800
- Pet food, shower trucks, and SNAP assistance.
- Hours: Wednesday 9–11:30 a.m.
- Casa de Luz
- 2412 Tam Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102
- 702.684.5866 | info@casedeluzlv.com
- Food pantry; Nevada ID and proof of residency required.
- Hours: Tuesday–Wednesday 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Las Vegas
- 4400 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102
- 702.821.1234
- Food pantry.
- Hours: Tuesday 8:30–11:30 a.m.
- Dream Center
- 6601 W. Twain Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103
- 702.257.2273
- Food pantry; no eligibility requirements.
- Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 2–4 p.m.
- City Impact Urban Food Bank
- 968 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 702.888.4242
- Walk-in pantry (walk-in only — no phone calls accepted).
- Hours: Tuesday–Wednesday 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Thursday 8–11 a.m.
- Epicenter on the Parkway
- 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 702.735.7655
- Food pantry
- Hours: Tuesday 9:30–11:30 a.m.
- Life Change Outreach Center (Main)
- 2895 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 702.583.4977
- Drive-thru / walk-thru distributions (first-come, first-served). Dates and schedule vary.
- Typical hours: 8–10 a.m. (check for current dates).
- Life Change Outreach Center (Wendell P. Williams)
- 1117 F St., Las Vegas, NV 89106
- 702.583.4977
- Drive-thru and walk-up distributions.
- Hours/dates vary; watch posted distribution dates.
- Life Change Outreach Center (Brindley Middle School)
- 2480 Maverick St., Las Vegas, NV 89108
- 702.583.4977
- Drive-thru / walk-thru food distribution (first-come, first-served).
- Typical hours: 8–10 a.m. (dates vary).
- Life Change Outreach Center (JT McWilliams Elementary)
- 1315 Hiawatha Road, Las Vegas, NV 89108
- 702.583.4977
- Drive-thru / walk-thru distributions; dates vary.
- Typical hours: 8–10 a.m.
- God’s Groceries Food Ministry
- 101 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89106
- 702.406.8803
- Food pantry (valid ID or NV address).
- Hours: first Saturday 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; second & fourth Fridays 10 a.m.–12 p.m.; third Thursday 4–6 p.m.
- New Antioch Christian Fellowship (NACF)
- 610 Belrose St., Las Vegas, NV 89107
- 702.644.7373
- Drive-thru / walk-thru distributions.
- Hours: first, second & fourth Saturday 7:30–9:30 a.m. (or until supplies run out).
- Church of Jesus Christ (Las Vegas)
- 2555 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108
- 702.765.4030
- Food pantry.
- Hours: second & fourth Wednesday 3–5 p.m. while supplies last.
- El Shaddai Centro Cristiano
- 2075 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89115
- 702.577.8939
- Food pantry hours: Every Friday 7 a.m. while supplies last.
- The Foundation Christian Center (Seniors Pantry)
- 4337 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Bldg. B, Las Vegas, NV 89115
- 702.771.0604
- Seniors food pantry (valid ID & proof of residency).
- Hours: Tuesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Three Square Food Bank (Directory)
- 4190 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115
- 702.644.3663 | foodfinder.threesquare.org
- Directory of food distribution locations across Southern Nevada.
- Junior League (Desert Breeze)
- 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117
- 702.455.8334
- Drive-thru food distribution (valid ID).
- Hours: second Saturday 9–11 a.m. while supplies last.
- Manna Cupboard
- 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- 702.871.1904
- Food pantry (must reside in designated zip codes; ID & proof of residency required).
- Hours: Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Church LV Green Valley
- 3760 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120
- 702.361.1579
- Food pantry
- Hours: Every 3rd Saturday (check for exact times).
- East Valley Family Services
- 3930 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120
- 702.631.7098
- Food pantry (NV ID required).
- Hours: Monday & Thursday 9–11:30 a.m. & 1–3:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Fountain of Hope AME
- 2955 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120
- 702.354.7361
- Food pantry (valid ID & proof of residency).
- Hours: second & fourth Tuesday 10–11 a.m.
- City Mission
- 3983 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 702.384.1930
- Food boxes, clothing, hygiene items; call ahead for sign-ups.
- Hours: Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. (designated sign-up dates).
- Lutheran Social Services
- 4323 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 702.639.1730
- Food pantry (valid ID).
- Hours: Monday–Thursday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church
- 4575 S. Sandhill Road., Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 702.433.4703
- Food pantry (valid ID & proof of residency).
- Hours: first & third Saturday (rear of church).
- Parkdale Recreation
- 3200 Ferndale, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 702.455.7519
- Food pantry.
- Hours: fourth Thursday (check for details).
- Whitney Recreation Center
- 5712 Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122
- 702.455.7576
- Food pantry.
- Hours: first Thursday, noon (wristbands for 2 p.m. entry).
- Restoration Church of God
- 3670 N. Rancho Dr., Suite 107, Las Vegas, NV 89130
- 702.623.9740
- Food pantry (valid ID).
- Hours: Fist & Third Saturday 9 a.m.; every Wednesday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Truth Christian Ministries International (TCMI)
- 5101 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89130
- 702.476.5660
- Drive-thru and walk-up distributions (for those without vehicles).
- Hours: Saturday 7–8:45 a.m.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Dorrell
- 5051 Dorrell Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89131
- 702.765.4030
- Food pantry (valid ID).
- Hours: Saturday 10 a.m.–12 p.m. while supplies last.
- Jewish Family Services Agency
- 5851 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146
- 702.732.0304
- Food pantry (valid ID & household size).
- Hours: Mon–Fri 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elkhorn
- 9830 W. Elkhorn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89149
- 702.765.4030
- Food pantry (valid ID).
- Hours: Saturday 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. while supplies last.
- Desert Springs Community Resource Center
- 120 Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144
- 702.600.0336
- Client-choice food pantry (ID required; authorized representatives may pick up for one household).
- Hours: Those interested must call to make an appointment. Monday 2–7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; second & fourth Saturday 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas
- Calvary Downtown Outreach
- 2101 E. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 702.474.3030
- Monthly food pantry serving select ZIP codes. Nevada ID and proof of residency required.
- Hours: Wednesday 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.–noon
- James Boys & Girls Club
- 2530 E. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 702.399.3172
- Food pantry; photo ID required.
- Hours: Monday–Friday 2–5 p.m.
- New Beginning Ministries
- 2200 E. Cheyenne Ave., Suite A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 702.649.1622
- Food distribution, breakfast, showers, laundry and notary services.
- Hours: Wednesday 3 p.m. while supplies last; breakfast Tuesday–Friday 9–10 a.m.
- Restoration and Recovery Foundation
- 28 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 702.302.4288
- Food pantry; no eligibility requirements.
- Hours: Tuesday and Friday 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Vegas View Community Food Bank
- 1906 Gilder St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 702.642.6211
- Walk-up Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.; drive-up Saturdays 8–11 a.m.
- Helping Hands of Vegas Valley
- 3640 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 702.633.7264
- Walk-in pantry and grocery delivery for seniors age 60 and older. Nevada ID and proof of residency required. Hours: Monday–Wednesday 7 a.m.–noon
- Greater Most High
- 2717 York St., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 725.212.0469
- Second Friday, Drive Through/Walk Up
- Home Sweet Home
- 3925 N. MLK Blvd., Suite 208, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Wednesday 12 – 4 p.m. Valid ID if possible.
- Lighthouse Charities
- 3435 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 103, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Appointment only, Monday–Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Valid NV ID/DL, Refugee, 2x per month max.
- MOSES (Macedonia Outreach Social Enrichment Service)
- 2600 Clayton St., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Thursdays 9 –11 a.m., while the supplies last. Valid ID, Proof of residency required.
- No Greater Love Worship Center
- 3355 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Wednesdays 2 – 5:30 p.m.
- StreeHeat Ministries
- 3925 N. MLK Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Mon–Tue 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thu–Fri 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Henderson
- Hope for the City
- 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
- 702.735.4004
- Food pantry; valid ID and proof of residency required.
- Hours: Wednesday and Saturday 7 a.m. while supplies last
- Henderson Equality Center
- 1490 W. Sunset Road, Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89014
- 855.955.5428
- Food pantry for low-income families, youth and individuals with HIV, SNAP or WIC.
- Hours: Monday–Friday noon–6 p.m.
- Hopelink of Southern Nevada
- 178 Westminster Way, Henderson, NV 89015
- 702.566.0576
- Pantry and senior food distribution; Nevada ID required.
- Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Giving Life Ministries
- 416 Perlite St., Henderson, NV 89015
- 702.656.4985
- Food pantry; Nevada ID required.
- Hours: Tuesday and Friday 8:30–11 a.m.
- Salvation Army Henderson Corps
- 830 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, NV 89015
- 702.565.9578
- Food pantry; valid ID or Clarity Card required.
- Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9–11 a.m.
- St. Paul’s Charismatic Episcopal Church
- 201 Taylor St., Henderson, NV 89015
- First and Third Tuesday 3 p.m. NV ID, clarity card
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Arrowhead
- 801 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson, NV 89002
- Saturdays 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., while supplies last on 11/22/25 and 12/13/25. Valid ID required.
Boulder City
- Boulder City Senior Center
- 813 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005
- 702.293.3320
- Daily pantry and Three Square commodities.
- Hours: Daily 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; special distributions first & second Thursdays.
- Christian Center
- 571 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005
- 702.293.7773
- Food pantry; valid ID required.
- Hours: Sunday noon–1 p.m. & Tuesday 6–7 p.m.
- Emergency Aid of Boulder City
- 600 Nevada Highway, Boulder City, NV 89005
- 702.293.0332
- Food pantry with intake by appointment.
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9–11:15 a.m.