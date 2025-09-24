LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dining out in Las Vegas hasn’t always added up for valley families, especially as food prices climb. But several local restaurants are stepping up with wallet-friendly specials designed with locals in mind, so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank.

Shakeria Hawkins has a look at where you can find some of those deals:

Where to find wallet-friendly dining deals across the valley

From casino restaurants to mom-and-pop shops, businesses across the valley are finding new ways to keep prices low and customers coming back.

At Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley, visitors say drink deals make it easier to have fun on a budget.

“When we’re driving past, they mention $1.99 margaritas, $3 shots, and even at the cafés they have deals on burgers,” one visitor told us.

Another added: “We have our $1.99 margaritas and that’s a shot of Jameson — so we’re going to have some fun.”

And it’s not just casinos working to keep costs affordable.

Pipeline Malasadas, a Hawaiian pastry shop also in the southwest valley, is offering donuts for just $3.50.

Owner Gayla Young says the deal is designed with families in mind:

“The benefit of having $3.50 dessert is you can bring a family of four under $10.”

Customers say supporting small businesses like this matters.

“The small mom-and-pop places — we always like to take care of them,” said customer Erin.

More deals across the valley

According to Vegas.com, there are plenty more specials happening right now:



Polaris Street Café inside the Rio offers breakfast for just $10.

Evel Pie downtown serves up a 20-inch pizza and a pitcher of beer for $20 during happy hour.

Coronado Café at South Point dishes out a 7-ounce N.Y. steak and eggs with sides for only $6—available every night from midnight to 6 a.m.

Looking for even more? Here are a few additional spots offering tasty meals at budget-friendly prices:

