Where to enjoy stargazing in Nevada during International Dark Sky Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — International Dark Sky Week is underway, running from April 13-20 — and Nevada's a great place to stargaze as astronomical events unfold late in the month.

According to a spokesperson from Travel Nevada, our own Death Valley National Park is recognized as an International Dark Sky Park — perfect for getting a good look at cosmic happenings.

It's not the only location you can see the stars from, though. Travel Nevada's spokesperson shared that the surrounding spaces at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area work well, too. You can visit the Travel Nevada Dark Skies Finder to check out more viewing options near you.

Once you have your spot picked out, here's what you can expect to see this month under a dark sky:



Constellations Orion, Leo, and Virgo

Planets Venus (early evening) and Jupiter (overnight)

Lyrid meteor shower (expected to peak April 21-22)

If you make the trip out, we'd love to know what you saw! You can email us your stellar snapshots at desk@ktnv.com.