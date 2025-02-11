When one finishes and another one starts. NDOT's latest Dropicana and Brightline West updates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New updates to the multi-year “Dropicana” construction project and Brightline West high speed rail were announced Monday during a Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) board meeting.

One project is expected to finish up this year, and another is expected to start.

Dropicana

After years of reporting on delays and traffic backups, the Tropicana & I-15 construction project, known as “Dropicana,” is coming to an end.

Some of the construction is wrapping up as early as this Spring.

The I-15 lane restrictions are going away, the new flyover ramp is opening and currently-closed on ramps will be closed no more, starting in April.

Plus, Dean Martin Drive will also re-open with NDOT saying it will happen this Spring. This means relief to locals.

“Happy, just happy for everyone who is living around this area,” said Kordei Plummer, who lives off of Tropicana Avenue.

Plummer is one of many residents living off of Tropicana. He's been in the area for the past five years and says having to navigate the daily construction was a misery.

“Sometimes it can get hard because it’s just dealing with traffic,” Plummer said.

Plummer was heavily impacted by this three-year project because he walks or takes the bus to get around town.

“You’re not able to walk through and then especially for bus, it takes even longer,” said Plummer. “It’s kind of annoying, just 'cause of how long it’s been going on for.”

The construction won’t last much longer though. NDOT offered the latest updates during their board meeting Monday.

They said the entire Dropicana project will be completed by the end of this year.

NDOT says while closures will lift for this project on I-15 by April, there will be occasional paving that will have to be done through the summer, but other than that, the only work that will be left are improvements on Tropicana Avenue west of the interstate.

“The last part is the Phase 5 will be complete, and that’s really just the paving that’s west of Tropicana, so it won’t be in the I-15 area, but it will be pavement widening there,” said a NDOT official during the board meeting Monday.

NDOT says the Dropicana project is expected to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. The flyover bridge will also now meet federal standards in height and width.

All of this improvement will be completed in time to service the new ballpark expected to open in 2028 off Tropicana Avenue just east of the project on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Drivers tell me they just hope the work was worth it, but some fear the future.

“I think just as an area grows in demand, traffic is always going to be bad no matter how big they make the intersection or how many lanes they add to the freeway,” said Duncan McManus, who traveled to Las Vegas from Florida.

There are still closures coming as part of this project. There will be a full closure of I-15 southbound from Flamingo to the 215 interchange from 9 p.m. Monday to Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

Brightline West

While this project is coming to an end, the Brightline West high speed rail project is just getting started.

It won’t be complete by the original date first expected — before the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics — however officials say it’s expected to be complete by December 2028.

During the NDOT meeting, it was announced Brightline West is still securing funding to pay for the construction.

Along with a $3 billion federal grant, they’re still working to raise about $9 billion more through selling bonds and looking into banking loans.

While land surveys, soil drilling and field investigation work is now complete, the actual construction on the railway itself won’t start until all the money is accounted for.

"We’re hearing good responses from Brightline and that the banks are becoming very close to signing on the dotted line if you will,” an NDOT representative said at Monday’s board meeting.

Some drivers tell me they don’t know if it’s worth all the hassle and delays to move forward with this project.

NDOT announced Monday, they expect the railway construction part of the project to start in the next couple of months.

Brightline West is expecting to raise about $12.5 billion total for this project, going to road shows to sell the bonds.

Even though construction may be months away, Brightline West still tells me they expect construction to be complete by December 2028.

I confirmed this after officials said in the meeting Monday that construction is expected to last four years.

We will continue to follow up on both of these projects and bring you the latest details.

