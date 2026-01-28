Wheel falls from British Airways flight out of Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning details regarding an incident at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on Monday.

LAS detailed that the event involved a tire on the airfield. No injuries or damages to airport property were recorded, according to LAS.

You can read their full statement below:

"Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is aware of an incident involving a British Airways aircraft that departed LAS last night and continued on to London, where it landed safely without further incident. The tire was retrieved from the LAS airfield. There were no reported injuries or damage to airport property. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. Please contact British Airways for additional details regarding the aircraft." — Harry Reid International Airport



Video obtained by ABC News shows a wheel fall from the main landing gear of the flight after it took off on Monday evening.

WATCH | The moment a wheel fell off a British Airways flight mid-air