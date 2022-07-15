What’s the best way to prevent skin cancer? Use protection!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With all of the summer sun and extreme heat we’ve been feeling in southern Nevada it’s important to protect your skin.

Melanoma is serious and doctors say there are preventative things you can start doing now if you haven’t already.

“What we want to do is prevent problems before they happen. We never want you to come in to be a patient in a clinic if you don’t have to be. This is all part of that mission,” said Dr. Matthew Schwartz, a radiation oncologist at the Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

Schwartz said most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet rays, also known as UV rays.

UV radiation from the sun isn’t only dangerous, it’s also sneaky. UV rays penetrate clouds and glass, and bounce off of snow, water and sand.

Here are some preventative tips:

Seek the shade, especially between 10 am and 4 pm

Cover up with clothing and wear a hat that covers your ears and face

Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day

Apply 1 ounce of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside

“Just remember that any kind of sunburn can permanently damage your skin,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said tanning beds, and sunlamps can also seriously damage your skin cells.