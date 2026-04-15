What's on the lineup for this year's Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street's free concert series is back for its ninth season — and it boasts an impressive lineup.

The Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series will welcome Grammy-nominated artists, singer-songwriters, and more.

“What makes Downtown Rocks so special, especially in our ninth season, is that the quality entertainment never stops. Our outdoor Summer Concert Series draws thousands of fans on any given night, from Las Vegas locals to visitors from across the country and around the world. From weeknights to busy weekends, these free concerts take place right in the heart of downtown and this year they’ll be louder, brighter and more unforgettable than ever before.” — Cliff Atkinson, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.



Here's the setlist so far to help you plan your visit:



Friday, May 15 – Lee Brice , Austin Williams and Grace Tyler

, and Saturday, May 30 – Crossfade and Trapt

and Saturday, June 13 – Fuel

Saturday, June 27 – Finger 11

Saturday, July 4 – George Birge

Saturday, July 11 – Sleeping with Sirens

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Mayday Parade

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Story of the Year

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Maggie Lindemann

A spokesperson for the event shared that additional dates and artist announcements would be revealed over the next few weeks.