What's next for Mayor Carolyn Goodman? Catching up with Las Vegas' mayor as she prepares to leave office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A quarter-century of Goodman leadership advocating for locals becomes a part of Las Vegas history on December 4, when former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley becomes the new mayor of Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, I made one last visit to Mayor Carolyn Goodman's office to talk about her send-off into retirement. Here's what she had to say:

TRICIA KEAN: What will you miss most about being the mayor of Las Vegas?

CAROLYN GOODMAN: I think it's just like anything else in our lives here, in these 60 years we've been here. It's so exciting, every day, to live here.

KEAN: What didn't you get done in your term that you wanted to get done? Is there anything?

GOODMAN: Oh, my gosh — nothing's done! But a foundation's there. I think that's what Oscar really took hold on, as a visionary, when we came into office. ...I mean, he articulated and began it and a lot of plans were done. I got to cut all the ribbons, one after another, because the construction was going. But how it's electrified around the country for investors who are so anxious to come here and get on this bandwagon of diversity and excitement. It is exciting here.

The Goodman Years: The Nevada power couple shaping Las Vegas for a quarter-century

KEAN: What advice have you given Mayor-elect Berkley in this role?

GOODMAN: Nothing. The reality is we have a huge and bright future. She'll be terrific. ...I am very excited, having known her since we came to town. She was born and raised here, and we moved here 60 years ago. That's a long time!

KEAN: What are your plans for retirement?

GOODMAN: Well, I never knew what I was doing in the first place, and if I'm expected to know now — I mean, you just, you know, life is so good. It's been so good to Oscar and me. We have the four most phenomenal children. ...So to answer your question in one sentence: I never knew what I was doing, and I don't know what's coming.

KEAN: You know, we're so fortunate here in Las Vegas to have both you and Oscar at the helm for 25 years because you're just truly your authentic self. And I think that's why Las Vegas and really, the world, has really fallen in love with you.

GOODMAN: That's why this city is so wonderful; it's because of the good people that have made it so special and wonderful.

Before she takes office, I wanted to follow up with Mayor-elect Berkley about her plans for the future of Las Vegas. You can watch my full interview here: