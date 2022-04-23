What's Going On At Lake Mead, And How Does Lake Powell Tie In?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s a proposal that has 7 states putting their heads together to come up with one solution: How best to divvy up the water from Lake Powell into Lake Mead. The growing problem at Lake Mead, may be out of sight and out of mind for some, but not all.

Patti Aaron the Public Information Officer with the Bureau of Reclamation says her bureau is working closely with state tribes and water users to come up with the best solution for Lake Powell, and ultimately Lake Mead.

She says these lowering water levels, is a problem that's not going away any time soon, adding we're losing about 6ft of elevation every month because of demands.

Bronson Mack the Outreach Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority says it's a problem plaguing all states that use the Colorado River, and now specifically Lake Powell has reached a critical status.

Mack says the proposal and warning from the Department of Interior is asking for Lake Powell to release less water into Lake Mead, explaining without the additional water left over for Lake Powell, Arizona runs the risk of being able to produce power.

It's now up to Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, California, and Colorado to agree.