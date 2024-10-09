What we know about the planned entertainment resort next to the A's ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana Las Vegas was imploded Wednesday morning, sending off the iconic Strip casino with a Vegas-styled finale. Now, attention turns to what comes next for the site.

We're already familiar with the plans for a nine-acre Major League Baseball stadium on the 35-acre lot — set to be the future home of the Oakland Athletics. But what is the plan for the remaining land?

Local News What we know about A's ballpark construction Jarah Wright

Bally's Corporation has previously said they plan to connect the stadium to a new casino and resort, but little information has been shared publicly — until now.

According to Bally's Corporation Chairman Soo Kim, the first of the master plans for the remaining acres have been submitted.

"We have a plan that goes all the way up to 3,000 rooms," Kim said.

He said the construction for the stadium is set to start in Spring 2025, and renderings for the proposed resort could follow shortly after as the plans move through Clark County approval processes.

"Currently, when we submitted the master planning, I think it's been more schematics," Kim said. "I don't know if it's [renderings] months or so, but it's not too long from now."

Will the resort have a theme?

Yes.

But it's still too soon to tell what that theme will be.

Sharing the land with a baseball stadium already gives an assumed sports-themed resort, and Kim did say "Bally's World of Sports" is a potential leading theme but nothing has been decided as of yet.

Kim said the growth of entertainment districts around sports stadiums in other cities, like Dallas and Atlanta, continue to grow in popularity and cater to foot traffic. With the stadium being on the Las Vegas Strip, that entertainment district is already built-in.

Phase 1 of the stadium construction process is expected to finish by Spring 2028, right in time for baseball.