What to know when buying a used car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Everywhere you turn, you're spending more money these days. Groceries, gas and if you've been to a used car lot, you've definitely felt the pinch. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean says that makes it more important than ever, to make sure you get a good deal.

"When you put the car in reverse or drive you hear this rattling noise," says Chris Pella.

He recently purchased a 2014 Ford Taurus from CarMax. But he says he started having car trouble just two days later.

"When you have the AC on, it rattles even more," says Chris.

Chris says he took the Ford back and CarMax had it for a month before getting all the repairs done.

"Not even 12 hours later, the next morning after I dropped my daughter off at school, engine light came on. The vehicle was running like crap," says Chris.

So CarMax took the Ford back for another week. But Chris says it didn't help.

"It's still making the same noises... It's upsetting. We put money down on this vehicle, for it to be reliable," says Chris.

That's when Chris decided to call 13 Action News.

"What do you want them to do in terms of the car? You want to keep the car?" asks Tricia. "Yes," says Chris. "And what would you like them to do?" asks Tricia. "Just make sure the vehicle is all up to the right specs, you know," says Chris.

So we reached out to CarMax. They took the Ford back for a third time and made sure it was running right.

In a statement the company says: "Customer service is CarMax's top priority, and we worked closely with Mr. Pella to complete all of the repairs necessary to address his concerns. These repairs were covered under CarMax's Limited Warranty at no cost to Mr. Pella."

"If you're buying a used car you need to do your homework," says DMV Spokesperson, Kevin Malone.

The Nevada DMV licenses businesses selling new and used vehicles. Malone says it's important to make sure a used vehicle is in good condition, because there's no recourse if you buy a bad car.

"There is no lemon law in Nevada to speak of on used cars," says Malone.

Most used cars are sold As Is, meaning there's no warranty and no obligation to make any repairs once you sign on the dotted line.

"When you do sign the sales contract, that sale is final. Nevada doesn't have any cooling off period," says Malone.

To protect yourself it's important to check the VIN and verify the car isn't stolen or flagged as a total loss. Also be sure to check for any safety recalls. You can do both online, absolutely free.

The DMV recommends also checking the vehicle title information, available online for a small fee. As for Chris, his car is now running like it should and he's happy to know his purchase included a limited warranty.

"You go to buy a vehicle and if it comes with a warranty, then you kind of feel a little bit better," says Chris.

We also provided him with a loaner vehicle so he was not without transportation and communicated with him weekly to provide updates during the process. It is our understanding that Mr. Pella is happy with the completed repairs.

